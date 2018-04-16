'K'taka CM biased towards ex-JDS leaders in Congress'

[India], Apr 16 (ANI): A senior Congress leader on Monday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave more importance to those who came from his former party, Janata Dal (Secular), in regards to the ticket distribution for the state Assembly elections.

"It's a reality of our party. Our Chief Minister, along with others, came from JD(S) and so he gives more importance to them. It seems he has no attachment to the old leaders and cadres (of Congress)," party leader K Rahman Khan told ANI.

This comes after the Congress workers vandalised the party office in Mandya to protest against the distribution of tickets for the upcoming elections. "Discontentment is usual but it is the party's responsibility to make selection based on some norms, but this time it seems they have bypassed these norms," Khan remarked. The senior leader also raised doubt on the state leadership, "It is sad that state leadership lacks the ability to take everyone along. New people have been given responsibilities, who don't even know how to treat seniors. If the high command doesn't take care of this aspect of state leadership it might bring losses for the party." It may be noted that Siddaramaiah joined the Congress Party in 2005 after getting expelled from JD(S). In the upcoming Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency, a JD(S) stronghold, which he last represented after winning a tough battle against M. Shivabasappa of JD(S) in the 2006 bypolls. The Congress Party released its first list of 218 candidates for the elections on April 15. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member Assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)