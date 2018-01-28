K'taka CM criticizes BJP for 'communalising' circular issue

[India] January 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday cried foul over the minority circular row and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of communalising the issue.

"We should communalize these issues..We are taking back cases against innocent people. A Sachar Committee is formed to look after minorities' issues only. Few organization have filed petition to take back cases against innocent people. BJP is looking entire issue in communal glasses. It has to look into humanitarian way not in caste colors," Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier, a circular had asked the police officials to drop cases registered against "innocent minorities" involved in the incidents of communal clashes. However, the Karnataka government replaced the words "innocent minorities" with "all innocent" in the revised circular. Earlier Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy also rebuffed the reports and said that it was not a circular, but only a reminder. "The BJP doesn't understand English properly. It's not circular, just a reminder. Minority leaders represented that some false cases registered against minorities. IG sent a letter to SPs, gave the reminder that's all", Ramalinga Reddy told ANI. Reportedly, Karnataka Director General of Police Neelamani N Raju issued the circular to withdraw cases against people, who belonged to the minority community and were allegedly involved in the communal riots in the last five years. The BJP has cornered the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the circular and accused it of resorting to "minority appeasement" ahead of the assembly elections in the state that are due for April or May. (ANI)