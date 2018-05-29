K'taka CM to discuss loan waiver issue with farmers tomorrow

[India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has called a meeting of farmers association and organisations at Vidhana Soudha at 11 am tomorrow to discuss farm loan waiver issue.

The official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister issued a statement on Tuesday that read, "CM HD Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting with farmer leaders and progressive farmers of the state at 11:15 AM on Wednesday to discuss various problems of farmers including crop loan waiver and farmer suicides."

Waiving farmers' loan was one of the main focuses of Kumaraswamy's campaign of the recently concluded state assembly elections. On May 23, Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular) was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. (ANI)