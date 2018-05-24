K'taka Cong writes to ACB alleging Yeddyurappa's conspiracy to win floor test

[India] May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's lawyer Surya Mukundaraj on Thursday sought registration of a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party's BS Yeddyurappa, alleging criminal conspiracy to win the floor test in Karnataka Assembly.

Mukundaraj wrote to Police Superintendent (Bengaluru Urban Wing, Anti-Corruption Bureau), seeking registration of complaint against the Yeddyurappa and others alleging criminal conspiracy and corruption to win the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly.

Yeddyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister on May 19 ahead of the floor test that was scheduled for the BJP government to prove majority at the state assembly.

Ahead of the scheduled floor test, the three-day Karnataka Chief Minister in his address stated that irrespective of whether his government was in power, he would continue to serve people until his last breath.

The floor test was to be conducted on the instructions of Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala after the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance also claimed the right to form the government in the state on the basis of the 117 seats it had as compared to the 104 seats that the BJP had.

On May 19, Janata Dal (Secular) leader, HD Kumaraswamy was invited by Vala to form the government in the state after Yeddyurappa stepped down.

Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the state. (ANI)