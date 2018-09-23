K'taka Congress accuses Yeddyurappa of horse trading

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa for calling up Congress legislators and urging them to switch sides by offering inducements, ahead of 2019 general elections.

Talking to reporters, Rao said, "They are telling the MLAs, "we have the Central Government with us, you come with us and we will do everything necessary.' Yeddyurappa himself called MLAs and said 'don't worry, Central Government is ours'. We have complained to the IT department that the BJP people are trying to offer inducements to our MLAs."

The KPCC chief further claimed that BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are directly responsible for creating instability in Karnataka. He added, "Open horse-trading is going on. The Central Government is itself hand-in-glove. Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi are directly responsible for creating instability in Karnataka. They don't want this government to function." On September 19, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar had accused the BJP of destabilising the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, ahead of the 2019 General Elections. Shivakumar had also claimed that the BJP was trying to bribe Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). (ANI)