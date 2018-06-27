K'taka Congress MLAs to meet Siddaramaiah today

[India], June 27 (ANI): At least nine Karnataka Congress MLAs, including one party minister, will be meeting former state chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, at Dakshina Kannada district's Belthangady.

Siddaramaiah, who is currently in Ujire town for treatment, has been meeting several leaders over a couple of days.

According to media sources, the leaders said that the meeting has nothing to do with politics, but to enquire about Siddaramaiah's health.

However, sources also indicate that attempts are being made to corner Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is set to present the state budget on July 5.

On a related note, a video clip surfaced where Siddaramaiah was seen expressing his unhappiness over Kumaraswamy's move to table a fresh budget, when he had already tabled one before the Assembly polls. He even objected to some Congress MLAs lobbying for cabinet berths and holding meetings. Following this, Kumaraswamy hit back at his predecessor and said he did not become the chief minister by "mercy" or by "begging" for the post. The differences between two of the tallest leaders in the fragile coalition come about a month after the two parties joined hands to rule Karnataka. (ANI)