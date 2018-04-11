K'taka Congress warns off fake candidates list

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday alerted that a fake list of the Congress party candidates for upcoming Assembly Elections in the state is being spread on social media.

The party took to Twitter to clarify the same and appealed people and the media not to circulate it.

"A Fake list of @INCKarnataka candidates for the upcoming assembly elections is being spread on Social Media. Request people and the media to not circulate it," the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter and stated that the list was a product of the 'fake news factory'. "I am told a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka Election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The "list" under circulation is fake. It has been done to create confusion. Please don't patronize products of the #FakeNews factory." he tweeted. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 9 released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)