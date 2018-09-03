K'taka: Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls begins

[India], Sep 3 (ANI): Counting for 102 urban local bodies polls that took place across Karnataka on August 31 has begun, amid tight security.

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district. (ANI)