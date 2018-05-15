K'taka Governor allowed BJP to prove majority: Yeddyurappa

[India] May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Governor has allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove majority in the Assembly, said party's chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday evening.

Talking to the reporters after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, Yeddyurappa said, "Just now we met Governor because we are single largest party, and that he allows us to prove majority in the Assembly".

Before meeting the Governor, Yeddyurappa claimed, "BJP will 100 per cent form government in Karnataka".

Union Minister Ananth Kumar, BJP MP Rajeev Chandra Shekhar and Shobha Karandlaje also accompanied Yeddyurappa. Earlier, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate told media persons that the Governor gave him appointment at 5 p.m. "We should be forming the government as we are the single largest party," Yeddyurappa said then. At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 106 seats, Congress on 77, Janata Dal (Secular) on 37, and others on two seats. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, but the elections were held on 222 seats on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka. (ANI)