K'taka Governor going against constitution: Punjab CM

[India], May 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, saying that he is going against the constitution.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "The Governor is going against the Constitution. The role of Governor is being dictated by the government."

"He was a RSS member and a Cabinet Minister under Modi Saheb (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in Gujarat. It is obvious that he will listen to the Centre," he added.

Earlier in the day, B.S. Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court decided not to put a stay on the swearing-in ceremony, as demanded by the Congress. Late last night, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) challenged Governor Vala's decision in the top court to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government even when the party, with 105 MLAs, including one Independent MLA, is seven short of the halfway mark of 112. Though Vala invited the BJP to form the government, he has given 15 days to the party to prove its majority in the state assembly. (ANI)