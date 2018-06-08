K'taka govt: CM Kumaraswamy keeps 11 portfolios

[India], Jun 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has retained 11 portfolios including the finance department as part of the cabinet allocation of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance government in the state.

Kumaraswamy will also head the cabinet affairs department, personnel and administrative reforms department, intelligence wing from home department, planning and statistics department, energy department, public enterprises department, infrastructure development department, textiles from commerce and industries department and information and public relation department respectively.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara will keep three portfolios - home department excluding intelligence wing, directorate of town planning and urban development department and youth empowerment department.

Congress' D.K. Shivakumar has been given two portfolios - major and medium irrigation from water sources department and medical education from family and welfare department.

Kumaraswamy's brother, H.D. Revanna, who was allotted a cabinet berth will hold the portfolio of public works department, excluding ports and inland transport.

While R.V. Deshpande will hold revenue department without 'muzrai' and skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department, Priyank Kharge has been allotted social welfare department.

Dr Jayamala, who is the only woman in the Kumaraswamy-led cabinet, will hold two portfolios - women and child development and empowerment of differently abled and senior citizens and Kannada and culture and information and public department.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy confirmed that tension still loomed among Congress leaders with regards to the state cabinet berth allocation.

However, the newly-elected chief minister said he is confident that the Congress will take the right decision in this regard.

On June 1, the Congress-JD(S) alliance government announced the allotment of portfolios among them.

While the grand old party was given charge of 22 ministries, including home, irrigation, health, agriculture and women and child welfare ministries; 12 ministries, including finance and excise, public works department, education, tourism and transport ministries were allocated to the Janata Dal (Secular).

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy expanded his cabinet by inducting a total of 25 ministers.

Out of the 25 ministers, the JD(S) got nine cabinet berths, while the Congress was allotted 14 berths.

The remaining two berths went to an Independent and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA. (ANI)