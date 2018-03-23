K'taka Govt declares minority status to Lingayats community

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Friday declared minority status to the Lingayats community.

This comes days after the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government accepted the suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee to grant a separate religion status to the Lingayats community.

The decision, taken ahead of the state Assembly election was critised by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti and termed as politically motivated move.

The Lingayats also known as the Veerashaiva community owes loyalty to the social reform movement of the 12th century initiated by Basaveshwara. (ANI)