K'taka govt interested in corruption not development: PM Modi

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka, saying while the people of the state wanted corruption-free development, but "those in power were only interested in development-free corruption."

He made the remarks while interacting with Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri, via video conferencing.

"The poor want care, but those in power are only interested in cabinet berths. Can our party become the voice of the poor? The common man wants development, but those are only interested in dynasty politics. Can our party become the voice of the common man?" the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that if Congress-JD(S) alliance had formed the government "by hook or crook", the people of the entire country, including Karnataka is watching them and would teach them a lesson for their "misgovernance." "Those in power think that just because they have formed the government by hook or by crook, they can get away with anything. But the people of Karnataka and India are watching them and their actions. People will soon teach them a lesson for misgovernance," he told booth party workers. Underlining that BJP is not family-controlled and the party stood for development, Prime Minister Modi further said: "When the people come to us to volunteer, we should welcome them with open arms and open minds. There is no identity card needed to serve a great cause. It is natural for professionals to come to BJP as we are not family controlled and it stands for development." Further taking a jibe at the alliance, the Prime Minister asserted that while the government is not interested in the welfare of the people, it is BJP's duty to become the voice of the common man. "When the people in power have given up all responsibility of governance, the responsibility of our party towards the people increases," he further said. (ANI)