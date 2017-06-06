K'taka honor killing: Women activists call for immediate legislation of special Section

[India], June 6 (ANI): Women activists on Tuesday called for immediate legislation of special Section under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for honor killing after a pregnant woman in Karnataka's Bijapur district was burnt alive by her family members for allegedly marrying a Dalit man.

Talking to ANI, Advocate and Activist Abha Singh said the Karnataka incident shows that the Indian society is getting fractured on communal lines.

"The incidents of honor killing are increasing day by day. Honor killing in India are on rise, be it south India or north India. The Karnataka incident shows that the society of India is getting fractured on communal lines and what is worse that the politicians and the government in the country have not found time even to make a specific offence on honor killings. Presently an honor killing is only tried under murder. It is necessary that a special section under IPC for honor killing is immediately legislated in the parliament," she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another women activist Nirmala Samant said strictest action should be taken so that a strong message is given to the society. "This is a very cold-blooded offence. Strictest action should be taken so that a strong message is given to the society," she added. In a dreadful incident of honour killing, 21-year-old Banu Begum was burnt to death for allegedly marrying a Dalit person. Begum was in love with 24-year-old Sayabanna Sharnappa Konnur, a young man from the same village. After firm resistance from the girl's parents who refused to accept their relationship, the couple decided to elope to Goa and get married. Banu's family was so enraged that they dragged the girl to the local police station and sought a case of POCSO to be filed against Sayabanna. On June 3, the duo returned home after she got pregnant, with the hope that they will have to accept their marriage. However, both the families were unwilling to change their stand and soon got into a fight. Sayabanna was brutally assaulted by the girl's family but he managed to escape with bite marks all over his body but Banu could not escape. When Sayabanna returned with police, the family members had set Banu on fire. Four members including Banu's mother, her sister, brother and brother-in-law have been arrested. (ANI)