[India], May 8 (ANI): The Income Tax (IT) Department has conducted raids at a resort in Karnataka's Badami, where the Congress leaders are lodging for campaigning purpose.

Some Congress leaders were reportedly present during the course of the raid at Krishna Heritage Resort.

Badami is one of the two constituencies where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting from, in the upcoming state assembly elections due on May 12.

More details are awaited. (ANI)