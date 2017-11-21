K'taka Min calls hitting selfie-taker 'normal incident'

[India], November 21 (ANI): D.K. Shivakumar was recently caught on camera hitting a man who was clicking a selfie behind him at a public event, and now, the Karnataka Energy Minister has called it a "normal incident".

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "Have basic common sense. When I'm doing my responsibility and addressing the press, how can someone come out for a selfie? It was a normal incident."

Earlier, the Energy Minister had hit the headlines because of his properties in Bengaluru, which were raided by the Income Tax Department in August this year.

Quashing all the allegations, he blamed the BJP government for the raids. (ANI)