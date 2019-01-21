K'taka MLA apologises after brawl with colleague Anand Singh

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Congress MLA JN Ganesh apologised to the family of his colleague Anand Singh after the latter was hospitalised on Sunday following a brawl between the two lawmakers.

"I would like to apologise to their family (Anand Singh) if they're hurt. Whatever the media is reporting is false. We had a heated argument. The quarrel snowballed. He slipped and he has suffered these injuries," Ganesh said in his apology.

Singh and Ganesh allegedly got involved in a heated argument on Saturday at a resort near Bengaluru where the Congress party sequestered 76 lawmakers "to protect them from the BJP".

"I, Bheema Naik and Anand Singh had a confrontation but we did not beat each other up. Whatever is reported in the media is false. Something happened and I apologise," Ganesh further asserted. Media reports suggested that a quarrel took place late on Saturday between Singh and Ganesh after which Singh had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment. "I did not agree with what Bheema Naik and Anand Singh were saying and it led to an argument. Our high command shouldn't feel embarrassed, that is why I did not address the media immediately," Ganesh added. (ANI)