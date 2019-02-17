K'taka: Over 200 people donate blood in honour of those killed in Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): As a mark of tribute to the CRPF personnel killed in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, more than 200 people in Karnataka's Shivamogga donated blood at a blood donation camp here on Sunday.

The blood donation camp was organised by locals in Shivamogga city's Gopal Gowda area and was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga KA Dayanada.

"This is a good programme organised by the people, donating the blood we remembered our brave soldiers and pay tribute. I am happy to participate in the event; everyone should donate the blood to save lives," he told ANI.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. As many as 48 countries have extended support to India, condemning the dastardly act. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora on February 14. (ANI)