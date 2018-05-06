K'taka: PM Modi invokes Ambedkar, calls out Congress for 'anti-Dalit' mindset

[India], May 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again invoked the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and said Congress repeatedly insulted him.

Addressing second election rally of the day in Karnataka's Raichur district, the Prime Minister said Congress has always given preference to the "parivaar" and ignored others and that is why Ambedkar was never given Bharat Ratna.

At Raichur, which has a sizeable population of backward castes, he also labelled Congress' "anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset" as the reason behind the whitewash of the parliamentary session.

"Congress owes an explanation to the nation on why it is not letting Parliament function. Anti-Dalit and anti-OBC mindset of the Congress is the reason why the party is stalling Parliament and not allowing the creation of the OBC commission," the prime minister said.

On corruption, the Prime Minister told the gathering that the Congress leaders abuse him because he has made looting difficult.

"Congress had an eco-system of looting. Jan Dhan (Yojana), Aadhaar and Mobile number (JAM) trinity of our government has stopped leakages. No wonder Congress is angry with me and abusing me. Congress is worried that if we come to power in Karnataka, they will face difficulty in looting the poor," Prime Minister Modi said.

He hinted at a LED bulb scam during the erstwhile Congress-led Union government.

"When Sonia Gandhi's government was in power, LED bulb used to be sold at Rs 350. Now in our government, the bulbs are being sold at Rs 50. Where were the extra Rs 300 spent?" Prime Minister Modi asked.

Training guns at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Prime Minister said, "The Karnataka government must give an account of the work they have done for the people of the state. Instead, all they do is- Modi, Modi, Modi. They just keep abusing me."

He added that it is the right time to bid farewell to Congress which opposes Modi on every issue.

Highlighting the Congress' declining poll performance, Prime Minister Modi said, "During the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress that once had 400 Members of Parliament has been reduced to 40 MPs."

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of ending the political career of former Karnataka Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa.

"How can we forget that Congress party put an end to the politics of the proud son and architect of modern Karnataka, Nijalingappa ji because he questioned the wrong policies of Nehru," Prime Minister Modi said.

On rape incidents in the country, he said the issue is not that how many such incidents have happened but the matter is that it does not suit a civilized society.

This was Prime Minister's second rally out of the four rallies scheduled for Sunday. Earlier, he addressed a rally in Chitradurga. Later, he would be addressing rallies in Jama Khandi and Hubli. (ANI)