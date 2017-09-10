K'taka: Police arrests a drunken man for allegedly raping 2.5-year-old girl

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and trying to bury her alive, after committing the crime, in Belgaum's Bailhongal area.

As per the information, the man was heavily drunk when he committed the crime.

The police said that the man saw the girl playing at an Anganwadi and somehow managed to take her to a secluded place and raped her.

He was spotted digging a pit by some locals to bury the raped child alive.

They caught him when he tried to escape, leaving the child unconscious, and later handed him over to the police. Meanwhile, the child has been admitted in nearby hospital.(ANI)