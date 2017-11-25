K'taka police offer roses to traffic rule followers

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): In a bid to promote abidance to road safety rules, police in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district gave roses to people following traffic norms.

The Kalaburagi Police in Karnataka have started a drive for road safety in which people flouting the traffic norms will be booked while the followers will be offered roses.

North Eastern range IGP Alok Kumar on Friday came to the field for the safety drive, booked cases and also offered rose for those who followed the rules and wore helmet.

The initiative is setting an example for other states where accidents keep on happening every other day due to violation of traffic rules.(ANI)