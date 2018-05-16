K'taka political turmoil: Congress questions Governor's silence

[India], May 16 (ANI): With the politics in Karnataka turning murkier after assembly election results, the Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence.

As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by Governor Vala.

Addressing the media, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and senior Congress leader said, "What is standing in way of the Governor from extending an invitation to a leader of the alliance (HD Kumaraswamy), who clearly demonstrated that he commands the support of the majority?"

Chidambaram alleged that if the Governor does not invite Kumaraswamy first to prove majority to form a government in Karnataka, then it will be considered that he is supporting and encouraging poaching (of MLAs). He further said that the Congress and JD (S) have clearly established the majority yet the Governor has not taken the decision to invite Kumaraswamy to form the government. "Numbers of Congress and JDS establish that the alliance has a majority in Karnataka. Yet the governor has not taken a decision to invite HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. We heard that the Governor may have invited BS Yeddyurappa but since it is not confirmed we are proceeding on basis that Governor has not decided to invite anyone," Chidambaram said. He further said that the Governor holds an exalted constitutional office and he should not walk on a perilous path which is illegal. "Governor holds an exalted constitutional office, he should not walk on a perilous path which is illegal, he's bound by Supreme Court judgment, bound to invite the leader of alliance which is presented to him as an alliance that commands maturity of members in the legislative assembly," he added. Echoing the similar statement, another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "The Governor should not act illegally." Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)