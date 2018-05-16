K'taka politics: Governor invites Yeddyurappa to prove majority

[India], May 16 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala on Wednesday invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa to prove majority to form the government in the state.

A letter by Governor Vala reads, ". you have been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party of Karnataka. I am also in receipt of your letter dated 15th May 2018 staking claim to form the government."

The Governor also asked Yeddyurappa to indicate the date, time and the place for scheduling the swearing-in ceremony.

"I invite you to form the Government and be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I may also direct you that you would seek a vote of confidence on the floor of the House showing that you command the confidence of the House. This process shall be completed within fifteen days from the date of the assumption of your office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," the letter further read. Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to Twitter and said Yeddyurappa will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday morning at Raj Bhavan. "The moment that crores of Kannadigas are awaiting is here. Sri @BSYBJP will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka tomorrow morning at 9.00 AM at Raj Bhavan. The movement to build our Suvarna Karnataka has started. #CMBSY," the BJP tweeted. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also said the same, "Governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to form a government, official communication has been received, the Governor gave 15 days to prove majority, oath to take place at 9 am tomorrow." Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)