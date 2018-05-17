K'taka politics: SC to hear Congress petition at 1:45 am

[India], May 17 (ANI): Minutes after Supreme Court Registrar arrived at the residence of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, with the petition by Congress and JD(S) challenging the swearing-in of BJP's B.S. Yeddyurappa, Supreme Court has decided to hear the plea at 1.45 a.m.

The hearing will have a three-judge bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice SA Bobde.

Congress and JD(S) have challenged Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to administer oath to BJP legislature party leader Yeddyurappa on Thursday morning at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Congress has contended that despite the alliance having 115 MLAs they have not been invited by the Governor to form the government and said the "Governor has shamed his office" by inviting the BJP to form the government. The Karnataka Governor yesterday invited Yeddyurappa to form the government after it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats. Along with one independent MLA, the BJP has staked the claim at forming the government. However, they are still short of the halfway mark of 112 by seven MLAs. Whereas Congress-JD(S) alliance has the majority with 115 MLAs. (ANI)