K'taka poll: JDS' Kumaraswamy meets Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami

[India], May 12 (ANI): Amidst the polling for the Karnataka Assembly, the chief ministerial candidate of the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), H.D. Kumaraswamy, met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Jayanagar on Saturday.

Like Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka chief minister is contesting from two constituencies - Ramanagara and Channapatna.

In Ramanagaram, which is a predominant JD(S) seat, Kumaraswamy won in both the 2008 and 2013 elections.

The JD-S is looking to establish itself once again in Karnataka politics and is expected to give a tough fight to both the BJP and the Congress party.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling that is underway across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies. (ANI)