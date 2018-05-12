K'taka polls: 104-yr-old pontiff joins others in voting

[India], May 12 (ANI): From centenarians to first-time voters, and even brides and wheelchair-bound people, Karnataka saw voters of various hues coming out to exercise their electoral franchise in the assembly polls on Saturday.

A 104-year-old pontiff came all the way to the polling booth to cast his vote polling booth in Tumkuru.

Dodging all difficulties, an 87-year-old wheelchair-borne woman came to cast her vote at booth no. 150 in Shimoga and a differently-abled person arrived to vote at a polling booth in Badami

Meanwhile, Moorusavir Math's Gurusidda Rajayogindra Mahaswami cast his vote in Karnataka's Hubli, Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Matha cast his vote in Tumakuru, and Sri Sri Ravishankar cast his vote at a polling booth in Kanakapura. BJP Leader BSriramulu was also seen performing 'gau puja' (cow worship) just before the polling started. Moreover, a bride-to-be turned up at a polling booth in Madikeri all decked up. A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. Tight security is in place to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies, spread across 30 districts. (ANI)