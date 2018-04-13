K'taka polls: BJP CEC to meet on April 15

[India], Apr 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to hold a meeting on April 15 over the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The meeting will be held at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The committee last met on April 8 to decide the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

The outcome of the upcoming meeting may be the second list of candidates.

The CEC comprises of BJP national president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, among others.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)