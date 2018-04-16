K'taka polls: BJP releases second list of candidates

[India] Apr 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released the second list of 82 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Earlier on April 9, the party released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming polls.

BJP MLC Siddaraju, a Scheduled Tribe candidate will contest the elections from Heggadadevankote while party leader Ashok Pujari will fight from Gokak, a well known Congress stronghold.

The first list revealed that BJP chief ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa would fight from his Shikarpur constituency.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)