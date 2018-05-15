K'taka polls: BJP won 104 seats, Cong at 78

[India], May 15 (ANI): As counting for Karnataka Assembly polls has ended, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party.

The Congress party stood on the second position with 78 seats, while former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) party bagged 37 seats.

Apart from this, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party both won one seat each.

Remaining one seat went to an Independent candidate contesting from the state.

Elections in Karnataka were held at 222 out of 224 seats, on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government in Karnataka. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. Both BJP and the JD(S) backed by the Congress Party are staking claim to form the government. But, it is up to Governor Vala to take this major decision to whether call the single largest party i.e. BJP or the coalition party-Congress-JD(S) to form the government. (ANI)