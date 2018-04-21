K'taka polls: Change is need of the hour, says Raman Singh

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): The poll-bound state of Karnataka needs a change in its leadership, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Friday.

"Yeddyurappa ji is an old friend. This time, he is contesting the election from Shikaripura, and I had gone to attend the rally there, to give my support and wishes. Change is the need of the hour in Karnataka and we hope Congress is defeated this time, and Yeddyurappa ji becomes the chief minister again," Singh told reporters here.

On April 19, the day of nomination for the Karnataka polls, BJP's chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa took out a huge procession, and was accompanied by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was in Rajnandgaon to attend a mass marriage programme of 58 couples. He also extended wishes to the newlyweds. (ANI)