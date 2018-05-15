K'taka polls: CM candidates take lead in early trends

[India], May 15 (ANI): Data from the Election Commission of India (EC) highlighted that two of the key players, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa, and H.D. Kumaraswamy from Janata Dal (Secular) have taken lead in their respective constituencies, while incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading from one and trailing from the other.

In Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy, the chief ministerial candidate for the JD (S) is leading by a margin of 7,000 votes, while he is also leading in Channapatna.

BJP's Yeddyurappa has taken a lead of 3,420 votes over Congress's GB Malatesh in Shikaripura. Meanwhile, the incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister is leading by a margin of 15,113 over BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami, and while he is trailing by a margin of 7,103 over JD (S)'s G.T. Devegowda from Chamundeshwari. As per the EC, the BJP is leading in 73 seats, Congress in 40, and JD(S) ahead in 25 seats. Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for 221 out of 224 assembly constituencies in 58,546 polling stations in the state. A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates were in the fray for the Assembly Elections this year. The elections in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru have been postponed earlier. It may be noted that a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government. (ANI)