K'taka polls: Cong seeks disqualification of BJP's Sriramulu

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday asked the Election Commission (EC) to disqualify Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate B Sriramulu from contesting the Karnataka Assembly elections over a viral video allegedly showing him trying to a bribe a former chief justice of India's relative.

"Election where Sriramulu is contesting should be countermanded; he should be disqualified from contesting elections. BJP is spreading hatred among voters in Karnataka by putting promos in Chandrashekhar's channel," Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told media after the party's meeting with the EC.

The Congress party, in a three-page memorandum, also sought an FIR against those who were seen in the video. "Met Election Commission and made four demands that the video in which Sriramulu and son in law of former Chief Justice of India (CJI), that talks about bribes that were given, basis on the video an FIR should be registered against all those who are participating in it," Sibal added. The senior Congress leader further petitioned the poll panel to immediately lift the ban imposed by Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from airing the video. The Congress party on Thursday released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing Sriramulu and G. Janardhana Reddy in a negotiation to bribe the son in law of a former Supreme Court Judge to get a favourable verdict in a mining scam case. (ANI)