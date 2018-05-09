K'taka polls: Congress, JDS desperate to win election, says Shah

[India], May 09 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday launched an attack against the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), saying that they both are supporting each other which shows their desperation to win in the Karnataka assembly elections.

"Congress and JDS are supporting each other. This just shows their desperation to win the elections. People are going to vote for the BJP on May 12 and Congress is going to lose," he told ANI during a roadshow here in Bengaluru.

Shah also hit out at Congress in regard to alleged voter ID scam, which came to light on Tuesday night. For those unversed, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a Bengaluru flat last night, following which BJP had accused Congress of orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls. In return, Congress has claimed that the flat belongs to a BJP-linked person. "Who is Congress to accuse us in voter ID scam? Their corporator has been arrested, it is their deed," Shah said. The BJP chief also exuded confidence over saffron party's win in the assembly elections and said that the party will form the government in the state with full majority. "We're going to form the government in Karnataka with full majority and are committed to bringing development," he said. Ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) are leaving no stone unturned to become victorious in upcoming assembly elections, where voting will be held on May 12. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15. (ANI)