K'taka polls: Congress releases second list of candidates

[India], Apr 22 (ANI): The Congress on Sunday released the second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

In the new list, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah replaced Dr. Devraj Patil as the candidate from Badami constituency, while KP Chandrakala replaced HS Chandra Mouli as the candidate from Madikeri.

Mouli is reportedly the lawyer of fraudster businessman Mehul Choksi.

In addition, candidates for four other seats were also changed.

On April 15, the party released its first list of 218 candidates, in which it was announced that the Chief Minister will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency.

Siddaramaiah is contesting the elections from two seats- Badami and Chamundeshwari. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)