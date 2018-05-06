K'taka polls: Congress will come back to power with full majority, says Siddaramaiah

[India], May 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the Congress party will come back to power in Karnataka with full majority.

"Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy are both claiming that they'll come to power. If you look at BJP's track records they haven't won a seat in many crucial constituencies. Congress will come back to power in Karnataka with full majority," he said while addressing a Press Conference here.

He also said, "The time of income-tax raids during elections is questionable. Amit Shah and Modi are behind it."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government with 'absolute majority' in Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi said that the people of Karnataka would surely give a fitting reply to the Congress for the 'tormenting' times during their regime. Continuing his attack, he also said that if anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. Taking a jibe at Congress, he had said that the whenever they lose a state election they tend to blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). On a related note, Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)