K'taka polls: Faulty VVPAT machine stalls voting in Hubli

[India], May 12 (ANI): A faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine at booth number 108 has stalled voting here.

The machine is being replaced, and voting is yet to resume at the booth.

Voting for 222 seats out of 224-member assembly began across Karnataka at 7 am today.

The polling, which began at 58,546 polling stations, each equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs, will conclude at 6 pm.

A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, will cast their votes, in the Karnataka polls.

Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. (ANI)