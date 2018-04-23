K'taka polls: Former CM Jagadish Shettar files nomination

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of the Karnataka Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination for the assembly elections on Monday.

Shettar is contesting the elections from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

Shettar served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013, replacing D.V. Sadananda Gowda, on the demand of several BJP MLAs.

At present, he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)