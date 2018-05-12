K'taka polls: Illegal liquor seized from Bidar MLA's residence

[India], May 12 (ANI): Income Tax officials and the Excise Department on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of Bidar MLA Ashok Kheny and seized illegal liquor.

District Election Commissioner A Shravan told ANI that an FIR has been lodged against Karnataka Makkala Paksha (KMP) leader as he had failed to show any bills to the officers who raided his residence.

"We have also seized other election campaigning materials," Shravan said.

Reportedly, Kheny is the owner of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) who had laid the controversial Bengaluru Ring Road in Karnataka.

Recently, Bengaluru police had recovered 9,746 voter ID cards, several laptops, printer, thousands of Form 6 Acknowledgement from a flat in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality. Following the aforementioned raid on May 8, the BJP blamed Congress for orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls while the latter retorted that the flat belonged to a BJP-linked person. This fake voter ID row has now resulted in the postponement of polling in the R.R. Nagar constituency. The election for the assembly seat will now be held on May 28 and the counting will take place on May 31. (ANI)