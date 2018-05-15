K'taka polls: Key players take to prayers on result day

[India], May 15 (ANI): With the declaration of results of the Karnataka Assembly elections not far from dawning upon us, the political leaders from all three major parties vying for majority have taken to 'havans' and 'poojas' to appease the heavens and sway the results in their favour.

H. D. Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies, was earlier in the day seen offering his prayers at the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Mandya district's Nagamangala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B. Sriramalu, who is contesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency, was also seen taking God's blessings ahead of the counting of votes. Also, the BJP's Chief Minister candidate, B. S. Yeddyurappa, was seen offering his prayers. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Congress workers were seen performing a 'havan' outside the All India Congress Committee office. Polling for 222 out of the 224 constituencies had concluded on Saturday, May 12, with the counting and declaration of results set to be held today. In a bid to ensure free and fair counting of votes, security in the state has been beefed up, with 50,000 police personnel being deployed across Karnataka, and 11000 men, including one Rapid Action Force company and 20 KSRP companies posted across Bengaluru alone. The winner of the elections has been toted to gain an advantage in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections, and also, a win for the BJP will be seen as the opening of the gates for the party to break into South Indian states. A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women candidates, are in the fray for the election, and a party or an alliance will need to hold 112-seats to stake a claim to form the government. (ANI)