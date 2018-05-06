K'taka polls: Mayawati corners Congress, BJP, backs JD-S

[India], May 6 (ANI): Hitting out at the Opposition in the poll-bound Karnataka, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have neglected people in the last five years.

She further stated that people will be safe only under the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) rule.

It is to be noted that the BSP and JD(S) have forged an alliance for the upcoming polls in Karnataka and the BSP will be fielding candidates from 20 seats.

"The Congress and BJP have neglected people and in the last five years, the Congress government did nothing for people where as the NDA government is attacking Dalits and minorities," Mayawati said while addressing a gathering in Kolar district. "People will be safe only under the JD(S) regime which can give good governance and solve all burning issues of the state," Mayawati added. Karnataka will go to poll on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 15. (ANI)