K'taka polls: Money seized from BJP, Cong leaders residences

[India], May 09 (ANI): The flying squads of the Election Commission on Wednesday seized the amount of Rs. 8 lakh and Rs. 30, 000 in cash from two locations in Koppal's Gangawati.

Rs 8 lakh were seized from the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President Virupaksha and Rs 30,000 from house of Congress leader Shamid Maniyar.

Last night, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality, and the Election Commission's revelation of the same at midnight was followed by political sparring, as both BJP and Congress alleged the other's links with the concerned flat.

Earlier today, the Election Commission officials also seized printers from the same flat. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of attempting to rig the elections, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Nanjamuri rented her own flat to his son Rakesh, who contested corporation election on a BJP ticket in 2015. However, Sridhar Nanjamari on Wednesday rebuffed such allegations and told ANI he was the only son of Manjula Nanjamuri. "I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment, as is what claimed in media," Sridhar said and added that the flat has been rented to Rangaraju who pays rent for it every month. The BJP also demanded cancelling the polling in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency where assembly elections are due on May 12 along with the rest of the state. (ANI)