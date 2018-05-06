K'taka polls: PM Modi urges Bagalkot weavers to punish Siddaramaiah

[India], May 06 (ANI): Addressing a rally in the weaver-populated district of Bagalkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday teared into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not fulfilling promises made to the weaving community here.

Prime Minister Modi said Siddaramaiah did not fulfil his poll promises and for the same, he must be punished in the upcoming assembly elections.

"I urge people of Bagalkot to ask a question to the present Karnataka CM. Ask him about his promise of textile parks. Ask him what happened to that promise. Is there a single textile park here? He did not fulfill his promises so throw him out," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the third rally of the day in Jamakhandi town of the district.

He assured the gathering that Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are serious about the welfare of the community and would give impetus to the textile sector in the state. "We are committed to give impetus to the textile sector in Karnataka. We have also come up with a SAATHI (Sustainable and Accelerated Adoption of efficient Textile technologies to Help small Industries) scheme for the weaving community," he said. The Prime Minister also said the Congress and Karnataka Chief Minister are insensitive towards the plight of sugarcane farmers. "Look at the plight of sugarcane farmers in the Karnataka. The Congress government and the present chief minister are insensitive towards them. They did nothing for their welfare," Prime Minister Modi said. He said, on the other hand, his government has brought most comprehensive Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure farmers' welfare. The Prime Minister further targeted Congress for remembering Bhagwan Basaveshwara just before elections. "People of Karnataka are well aware of Congress' thinking towards lord Basaveshwara. They are only remembering lord Basaveshwara as elections are nearing," Prime Minister Modi said and added that it was during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule that a statue of the lord was put up in the Parliament. Later in the speech, the Prime Minister also questioned Congress' nationalist credentials. "The Congress shamelessly questioned the valour of our armed forces when they conducted the surgical strikes. We are proud of all those who sacrificed their lives for our country but sadly, a few people feel uncomfortable when they hear the National Song," the Prime Minister said. He also targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for mocking 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and said, "While we focus on educating girls and empowering women, you mock us. I do not understand why the Congress mocks noble initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, building toilets and other welfare measures being undertaken for women." He also criticised Congress President for not congratulating President Ram Nath Kovind, who is a Dalit. "A Dalit was chosen as President of India. Even after a year, Sonia Gandhi has still not paid a courtesy call on him," Prime Minister Modi said. This was Prime Minister's third rally out of the four rallies scheduled for Sunday. Earlier, he addressed rallies in Chitradurga and Raichur. Later, he is scheduled to address the fourth rally in Hubli. (ANI)