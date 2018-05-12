K'taka polls: Protests break out in Dharwad polling booth

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged a protest during the polling for Karnataka Assembly elections in Dharwad constituency, alleging that polling staff at a booth were asking people to vote for Congress candidate, Vinay Kulkarni.

The incident took place outside Booth No. 58 in Karadigudda village. Election Commission officials promptly reached the spot to inspect the matter.

Kulkarni, a Lingayat leader, is the incumbent MLA of Dharwad and he is seeking a re-election from this constituency.

His key competitor is BJP's Amrut Desai, son of former MLA Ayyappa Desai. Desai lost to Kulkarni in 2013 elections when he represented JD(S). Polling at 58,546 polling stations across the state is underway for 222 out of 224 assembly seats. The election in two constituencies, Jayanagar and R.R. Nagar, has been postponed. A total of 2,654 candidates are in the fray and 4.96-crore electorate, including 2.44 crore women, are registered to cast their votes. Over 15 lakh people are first-time voters in the 18-19 age group. The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15. (ANI)