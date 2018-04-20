K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting the upcoming polls from Chamundeshwari constituency, filed his nomination on Friday.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy filed nomination from BTM Layout constituency.

Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, son of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, filed his nomination papers from Chittapur constituency.

On a related note, Janata Dal (Secular)'s HD Kumaraswamy filed nomination from Ramanagara and Channapatna.

Siddaramaiah, earlier in the day, visited Chamundeshwari temple to seek blessings. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly. The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)