K'taka polls: Yeddyurappa bags Shikaripura seat

[India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa bagged the Shikaripura seat with a tremendous margin in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Yeddyurappa secured 86,983 votes, defeating Congress' Goni Malatesha by a margin of 35,397.

Other candidates in the fray were Janata Dal (Secular)'s (JD-S) HT Balegar, and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chandrakanta S Revanakar.

The former chief minister contested from the Shikaripura seat for the seventh time and his constituency saw a good voter turnout of over 70 percent.

As per the official data by Election Commission, BJP has bagged 30 seats and is leading in 76, while Congress trails second with victory on four seats and a lead on 70 seats.

Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. for 222 out of 224 assembly constituencies in 58,546 polling stations in the state. The elections in two constituencies, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, both in Bengaluru have been postponed earlier. (ANI)