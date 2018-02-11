K'taka polls: Yeddyurappa, BJP leaders spend night at slums

[India] February 11 (ANI): State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B. S. Yeddyurappa stayed at a house in Lakshmana Nagar slum for a day in election-bound Karnataka's Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency.

The BJP leader spent a day, along with party MP P. C. Mohan and state party General Secretary N. Ravi Kumar, on Saturday, with slum dwellers in every city across the state.

Karnataka BJP president, Yeddyurappa, was named as the chief ministerial candidate in May last year.

He alleged that just for the sake of votes, the Congress wanted to keep the poor in slums, while his party is aiming to relocate these people to better places.

"Congress is least interested in eradicating poverty. Even after 70 years of Independence, these people are still living in the slums. It shows grand-old party's concern for the slum dwellers. It is not an election gimmick, we genuinely want to help these poor people," Yeddyurappa asserted. The legislative assembly election in Karnataka will be held in April-May this year to elect members from the 224 constituencies in the state. Currently, Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is in power in the state. (ANI)