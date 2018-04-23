K'taka polls: Yeddyurappa's confidant Karandlaje not in BJP's fourth list

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, BS Yeddyurappa's close confidante Shobha Karandlaje does not find a spot in the fourth list of candidates released on Monday.

The party named only seven candidates in its fourth list.

Karandlaje, a Lok Sabha MP from Udupi-Chickmagalur, has been actively campaigning for the party and had also reportedly expressed her wish to contest the assembly elections.

Karandlaje has been a Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in Karnataka, when Yeddyurappa was chief minister. In 2010, she was appointed state power minister in the Jagadish Shettar government and had the additional charge of the food and civil supplies department. Having been praised for her work in Yeddyurappa's cabinet, Karandlaje possibly felt that she would get a ticket to contest assembly election. With the fourth list out, the BJP has declared 219 names till now. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)