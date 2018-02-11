K'taka: Rahul Gandhi shown black flags

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): In what can be seen as a slight hitch in Congress' electoral campaign in Karnataka, party's President Rahul Gandhi was shown black flags on his arrival at Sindhnur, on Sunday.

As the party's bus arrived, a large gathering of supporters was present to receive Gandhi.

However, there was also another group of people carrying black flags that went up to stand right in front of the bus, and after being herded out by security, began to throw the flags at the bus.

Gandhi, is on a four-day campaign in the poll-bound state.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in the first quarter of this year. (ANI)