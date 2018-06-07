K'taka: Roshan Baig's supporters demand cabinet berth

[India] June 07 (ANI): Supporters of senior Congress member Roshan Baig demanded a ministerial berth for him, a day after the state's new cabinet was sworn in.

In this regard, Baig's supporters staged a protest here on Thursday, and said a capable minority minister is needed in the current Karnataka cabinet.

"He (Roshan Baig) has done things nobody else has done before. We want a leader for the minorities. We want justice," said one of the protesters.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters also demanded a cabinet berth for another senior Congress leader, Ramalinga Reddy.

The Congress on Wednesday was given charge of 22 ministries, including home, irrigation, health, agriculture and women and child welfare ministries; while 12 ministries, including finance and excise, public works department, education, tourism and transport ministries were allocated to the Janata Dal (Secular). Apart from Baig and Reddy, the expectant candidates from the Congress party who were dropped are M.B. Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, H.K. Patil, Shyamnur Shivashankarappa, Tanvir Sait, Satish Jarkhiholi, N.A. Harris, Dr Sudhakar, Rahim Khan, Bhyrati Basavaraju, S. Shivalli, Satish Jarakiholi, Eshwar Khandre and M.T.B. Nagaraj. (ANI)