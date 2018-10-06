K'taka: Rs 4.52 crore cash seized from house of govt official

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized cash worth Rs. 4.52 crore from the residence of Karnataka government servant TR Swamy in raids, conducted in connection with the disproportionate asset case.

Along with cash, three cars, 1.6 kg of gold, 7.5 kg of silver, eight houses, 11 sites and 14 acres of agricultural land, belonging to Swamy were also seized.

"On Friday, the ACB conducted raids at eight places in Bengaluru and Tumkur in connection with cases against the government servants, NG Gowdaiah and Swamy. We seized 4.52 crore cash, three cars, 1.6 kg gold, 7.5 kg silver, eight houses, 11 sites and 14 acres of agricultural land from TR Swamy," Inspector General of Police (IGP), ACB M Chandrasekhar told media.

Raids were also conducted at three locations belonging to Chandragouda B. Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests in Belagavi's Khanpur division. Three places belonging to Chidanand B Minchinal, Assistant Executive Engineer in the Drinking Water Department of Bagalkot division were also raided. (ANI)